Power struggle erupts in Narok County

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Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu at a past event. [File, Standard]

A simmering power struggle inside the Narok County government burst into public view this week after senior officials exchanged sharp accusations over alleged favouritism, inequality in resource distribution, and deepening financial mismanagement within the county administration.

The confrontation played out in full public glare during a groundbreaking ceremony for a Level 3 hospital in Leshuta, exposing widening fault lines within Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu’s inner circle.

County Secretary Mayiani Tuya delivered an unusually direct rebuke of the administration’s leadership, accusing unnamed senior officials of monopolising opportunities and sidelining others within government structures.

“All of us are your children, and we have respected your leadership,” Tuya said, in remarks directed at Governor Ntutu.

But he quickly shifted tone, warning that growing inequality in the administration was fueling resentment.

“There are colleagues in this government getting more than others, while others are left struggling. Some of us are becoming beggars, yet we serve in the same government.”

The remarks sparked visible murmurs among those in attendance, laying bare tensions that insiders say have been building up for months over access to county resources and influence.

Governor Ntutu, seeking to contain the political damage, downplayed the exchange but acknowledged underlying friction within his administration.

Comparing the dispute to a household quarrel, he said the tensions amounted to “children fighting over the crispy ugali crust,” while promising to address concerns of fairness.

“I heard the complaints that some of my children are getting more than others,” the governor said. “These are children’s games, but I will look into it.”

However, the public spat has only reinforced concerns among Members of the County Assembly and senior officials that rival factions are increasingly jostling for control ahead of future political realignments.

Mosiro Ward MCA Maika Ololorgeso said the confrontation reflects deeper structural cracks within the county government, pointing to growing frustration over decision-making, resource allocation, and internal favoritism.

Beyond the leadership feud, the county is also facing a mounting financial crisis that threatens to spill into industrial action.

The County Government Workers Union has issued a strike warning over unpaid salaries, allowances, and unremitted statutory deductions running into hundreds of millions of shillings.

In a demand letter to the County Secretary, the union accused the Finance Department of chronic failure to remit mandatory payments, leaving workers exposed to penalties and financial distress.

Among the disputed arrears are Sh328 million owed to Jubilee health insurance, Sh100 million in unremitted NSSF contributions, Sh28 million in work injury compensation, and Sh5.28 million in welfare and send-off funds. Workers also allege that unpaid loan deductions have triggered CRB listings, worsening their financial burden.

Additional claims include pension arrears dating back to August 2025 and more than Sh15 million in unpaid staff allowances.

Union officials have warned that failure to settle the debts within the stipulated timelines will trigger a strike that could cripple essential county services.

As political infighting intensifies at the top and financial pressures mount below, Narok County faces a dual crisis, one of leadership trust and another of fiscal credibility, with public services and stability hanging in the balance.