Human rights defenders protest torture, police brutality

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Police officers in Nakuru arrest activist James Mbugua, a person living with disability, during the Gen Z-led protests on June 25, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nakuru Human Rights Defenders (HRD) have condemned alleged police brutality on one of their member who was captured on June 25, 2026, the second anniversary of Generation Z protests.

James Mbugua, a person with disability and an activist, was captured in a video being manhandled by the police before he was arrested along Kenyatta Avenue, Nakuru City.

“If confirmed, this incident constitutes a grave violation of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right to human dignity, equality, freedom from discrimination, torture and cruelty,” said HRD in a statement.

The group demanded an immediate, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the alleged incident.

They want a prompt suspension of officers involved, pending the outcome of the investigations.

Further, they seek appropriate disciplinary and legal action against any officer found culpable, quality and timely medical, psychosocial, and legal support for the victim and his family.

“There should be full implementation and institutionalisation of Human Rights Policing (HRP) within the National Police Service (NPS) through continuous human rights training, operational reforms, effective supervision, and strong accountability mechanisms,” They stated.

The group also wants strengthened collaboration between NPS, independent oversight institutions, people with disabilities and civil societies to prevent future human rights violations.

They further seek timely updates on the progress of the investigation, justice for Mbugua without delay and punishment for those responsible.

The group called out police officers for excessive use of force and abuse of authority that saw Mbugua treated with no dignity, respect or compassion.

Further, the group stated that the incident raised serious concerns about police conduct and highlighted the urgent need to strengthen accountability within the National Police Service.

“The incident underscores the importance of implementing Human Rights Policing, which places respect for human rights, accountability, legality, non-discrimination and community trust,” the group stressed.

However, the group urged the members of the public to remain calm and peaceful while seeking justice through lawful means.

“We also encourage anyone with credible information relating to the incident to cooperate with the relevant investigative agencies,” the group pleaded.

Even as they called for fair investigations, the group expressed concerns over their security as they defend Kenyans' rights.

They cited intimidation, attempted abductions and go-slow by the police whenever they report their incidents.

Maimuna Mwinyi of Youth Bila Noma said that they usually receive threatening messages and last week they received messages from unknown individuals who claimed they were the ones leading illegal protests.

She claimed that they get frustrated or ignored by the police when they report the intimidation and sometimes they have to demand or cause drama for their reports to be noted down.

“It takes courage and at the moment, the only language the leaders understand is that of the street. We only go to the streets as a last resort, once other means are ignored,” said Mwinyi.

Mwangi Muraya said politicians had been using police as tissue paper. He reminded them that the power and influence they used were temporary and would soon end.

David Kuria said they would not relent and would continue defending Kenyans.