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Kanja orders probe into police handling of Nakuru activist during protest

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 26, 2026
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Police offficers in Nakuru arrest activist James Mbugua, a person living with disability during the Gen Z led protest on June 25, 2026.[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered an investigation into the arrest of Nakuru-based activist James Mbugua after a video making rounds on social media showed officers manhandling him during Thursday's June 25 anniversary protests.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) condemned the act, terming it a breach of the Service's Standard Operating Procedures in which officers are expected to protect the dignity and rights of suspects.

"The Service strongly condemns all forms of unprofessional conduct, excessive force, or breaches of established procedures," read the statement.

"The Inspector General has directed the Internal Affairs Unit to conduct a thorough, professional, and impartial investigation into the matter within seven days. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."

The footage that sparked public outrage shows Mbugua, who is living with a disability, surrounded by police officers during the protests.

In the video, the officers are seen arriving in a police Land Cruiser before one of them rushes towards Mbugua and grabs him. His crutch is thrown aside as more officers join in, pinning him to the ground.

Moments later, the officers are heard ordering him to stand and enter the vehicle. Four officers then lift him and throw him inside the police vehicle as others stand around.

One officer is heard saying in Swahili: "Kwani ni wewe unaanzisha maandamano hii town? Wacha mchezo yako," loosely translated to, "Are you the one starting protests in this town? Stop your games."

The officers then entered the vehicle and drove off.

The incident has since sparked criticism, with Kenyans expressing concern over the manner in which the activist was arrested.

NPS reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards brutality and misconduct, saying it remains committed to professional policing that respects constitutional rights and maintains public trust.

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Related Topics

June 25 Anniversary Protests James Mbugua Police Brutality
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