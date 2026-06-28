IG launches investigation into Nakuru activist's arrest during June 25 protests

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Police officers in Nakuru arrested activist James Mbugua, a person living with a disability, during the Gen Z-led protests on June 25, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Internal Affairs officers from the Office of the Inspector General took a statement from Nakuru activist James Mbugua on Sunday.

They revisited the scene where he was arrested during the June 25th Gen Z anniversary protests, an incident captured in a viral video that sparked public outrage online.

The officers, accompanied by Mbugua’s lawyer Lawrence Karanja and human rights activists, are probing claims of excessive force and mistreatment by police during the protests.

The widely circulated footage shows officers approaching Mbugua as he struggled to move using crutches before he was restrained and bundled into a police vehicle.

This scene drew criticism and prompted calls for accountability.

Lawyer Karanja said the Internal Affairs team has confirmed it is actively investigating the incident and is tracing witnesses who were present at the scene.

“We are here because the Inspector General has directed that this matter be investigated. They have taken Mbugua’s statement and are still looking for witnesses who saw what happened,” he said.

He alleged that Mbugua had been followed by police from the morning of the protests before officers later intercepted him at the same location captured in the video.

Karanja said officers forcefully arrested the activist, removed his crutches, and bundled him into a police vehicle before taking him to Nakuru Central Police Station.

He dismissed the charges against Mbugua, which he alleges involve obstructing the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, calling them “trumped-up.” He said there was no evidence of any blockade or disruption.

He also questioned how the case proceeded without complete witness statements on file.

Human rights activist David Kuria welcomed the investigation but urged caution in how the matter is handled by the prosecuting authorities, calling for a thorough, evidence-based review.

Mbugua welcomed the Inspector General's intervention, saying the investigation should serve as a warning against abuse of power during protests.

“I am very happy the IG has taken this action. It should be a lesson to police officers who violate human rights,” he said, adding that he was assaulted during the arrest.

The matter remains under investigation.