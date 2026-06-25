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June 25 anniversary protests: Photos that defined the day

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 25, 2026
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Police offficers in Nakuru arrest activist James Mbugua, a person living with disability during the Gen Z led protest on June 25, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

From flowers laid in memory of fallen protesters to motorcycle chases and arrests, the second June 25 anniversary protests produced images that captured the mood of the day across Kenya. 

The scenes reflected moments of tension, remembrance, civic action and sharp contrasts, with some areas witnessing demonstrations, heavy security deployment and deserted streets, while others continued with business as usual. 

Among the standout moments was Siaya Governor James Orengo being whisked away on a motorcycle by his bodyguards after anti-riot police deployed a sound blaster vehicle to disperse opposition leaders, activists and families of victims marching along Uhuru Highway toward Parliament Road.

Siaya Governor James Orengo whisked away on a motorcycle from police arrest at Parliament Road in Nairobi on June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Images of families and activists carrying flowers during the memorial march also stood out as they sought to honour those killed during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests. Near Parliament Road, an activist was also captured laying flowers before being arrested.

Activists and families of 2024 protests victims lay wreth on Parliament Road baricade on June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Heavy security deployment dominated parts of Nairobi, with police mounting roadblocks at key entry points into the Central Business District, causing traffic snarl-ups along Ngong Road and sections of Thika Road.

Police officers bundle protestors in waiting Subaru vehicle at Githurai roundabout on Thika Road on June 25, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard] 

At Githurai Roundabout, plainclothes police officers riding motorcycles were seen pursuing suspected protesters,  extinguishing bonfires and making arrests. A protester carrying a Kenyan flag being bundled into a waiting Subaru vehicle was among the images captured during the demonstrations.

Persons living with disabilities were also among those arrested during the protests.

Siaya Governor James Orengo whisked away on a motorcycle from police arrest at Parliament Road in Nairobi on June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Away from the demonstrations, residents in Kisumu's Kondele area turned up in large numbers for national identity card and voter registration exercises, with some urging young people to pursue change through the ballot.

Police officers deployed on security duty in Kisumu were also seen taking a nap on the streets, creating one of the day's contrasting scenes.

Police officers in Kisumu relax at Kondele after youth opted to go for voter registration instead of demonstrations on June 25, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Elsewhere, markets and businesses in Busia, Kerugoya, Migori, Isiolo, Webuye,  Mbale and parts of Meru remained open as public transport services and business activities continued.

In Mombasa, candle lighting ceremonies organised by human rights activists in honour of victims of the 2024 protests also featured among the images that defined the day.

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Related Topics

Gen Z Protests 2024 Finance Bill 2024 Protests Anniversary Gen Z- Led Protests
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