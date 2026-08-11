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Goons a threat to credible polls as police remain aloof

By Hudson Gumbihi | Aug. 11, 2026
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Kenya's world of political violence and goonism .[ File]

One year to the General Election, untamed political goonism is causing serious concern in a country where gangs have been disrupting rallies, intimidating rivals and suppressing civic activities.

The goon culture, if not nibbed in the bud, pose potent threat to credible and peaceful elections on August 10, 2027 when Kenyans across the country will troop to polling centres to elect their next Member of County Assembly, Member of Parliament, Woman Representative, Senator, Governor and President.

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Related Topics

Political Goonism In Kenya 2027 Election Violence Police Election Preparedness Political Gangs In Kenya
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