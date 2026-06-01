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Clerics call for swift probe, safety reforms after Utumishi Girls fire

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 1, 2026

The Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory that caught fire on May 28, 2026. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]  

Church leaders have called for investigations and urgent reforms following the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which left 16 students dead and several injured.

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