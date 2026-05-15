UDA's David Keter wins Emurua Dikirr by-election

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UDA candidate David Kipsang Keter receives his certificate after winning the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

United Democratic Alliance candidate David Kipsang Keter has been elected the new MP for Emurua Dikirr Constituency after winning Thursday’s by-election.

Keter, popularly known as ‘Dollarline,’ garnered 18,266 votes to defeat Vincent Kibet Rotich of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), who received 10,760 votes.

According to results announced by IEBC’s Constituency Returning Officer Caleb Gekonde, Gideon Koech of the NVP party garnered 190 votes, Cherono Desma of PNU received 80 votes, while Kiprono Rotich of RLP got 62 votes.

The by-election was held following the death of former Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno, who died earlier this year in a helicopter crash.

Out of 44,353 registered voters, 29,538 cast their ballots, representing a voter turnout of 66.6 per cent across 94 polling stations.

UDA candidate David Keter's supporters celebrate following his win in the Emurua Dikirr by-election on Friday, May 15, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Following the announcement of the results, leaders allied to the ruling party took to social media to congratulate the MP-elect.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu lauded voters for maintaining peace during the exercise, saying Keter’s victory reflected residents’ confidence in his leadership and in the ruling UDA party.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Keter on being duly elected as the Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr Constituency. Your victory reflects the trust the people have in your leadership,” said Ntutu.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi also congratulated the MP-elect and urged him to serve constituents diligently and champion development in the constituency. “Welcome to the August House, Hon David Keter. To the noisemakers, poleni sana,” Belgut MP Nelson Koech wrote.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot posted: “We keep rolling ... as they keep talking. Well done, Hon David Keter Dollarline.”

Former Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui described the victory as a demonstration of the confidence and trust the people had placed in Keter’s leadership and vision.

Chelugui urged the MP-elect to lead with wisdom, integrity and dedication while championing the aspirations of Emurua Dikirr residents in Parliament.