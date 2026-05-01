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Ruto laments voter apathy in his Rift Valley backyard

By Julius Chepkwony and Daniel Chege | May. 1, 2026
Ruto appeals to his stronghold over low voter registration and political support concerns. [File Courtesy]

President William Ruto has expressed frustration over the prevailing political atmosphere and the lack of support from voters in his political backyard.

In a rare moment, the President switched to the Kalenjin language to address members of his community, stating that 2.3 million voters from the community do not vote.

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Related Topics

President William Ruto Voter Apathy 2027 Elections Rift Valley Politics
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