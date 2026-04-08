Patients detained at Naivasha hospital over medical bills plead for debt waiver

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Naivasha residents protest SHA delays and congestion at Naivasha Level IV hospital. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Relatives of patients held at Naivasha Level IV Hospital over overdue bills have called on the Nakuru County government to forgive the debts and free their loved ones.

Some activists admitted they had not registered with SHA due to tough economic conditions.

However, as patient numbers increased, order was restored after a peaceful protest against the failed SHA system, ward congestion, and the rising number of detainees.

According to one relative, Daniel Njogu, his sister Cecelia Wairimu had been detained at the hospital for three months over a Sh30,000 bill that continues to grow daily.

He acknowledged that the family had not registered with SHA and was unable to pay the bill, causing more hardship for his sister.

“My sister went to deliver three months ago and has been detained since then because we cannot pay the bill. We are appealing for a waiver or assistance from well-wishers,” he said.

Naivasha residents protest SHA delays and congestion at Naivasha Level IV hospital. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

A mother, Marion Njoki, reported that her daughter was also admitted with a bill exceeding Sh70,000. She explained her daughter is a casual labourer who cannot afford the amount.

“I have spent a lot on her treatment as she is not registered with the SHA due to issues with her ID. We are calling for any help," she stated.

Another relative, Lucy Wamaitha from Kihoto estate, said her daughter was also hospitalised after developing pregnancy complications.

“She has lost two pregnancies in the past six months, and the bill stands at Sh9,000, which she cannot pay. We do not have SHA coverage," she said.

Youth leader Simon Wakaba urged the hospital's waiver committee to act compassionately and in the best interest of the detained patients.

“We commend the county’s plan to establish a SHA office in the hospital to address current issues, but we are concerned about the arrogance shown by management as patients continue to suffer,” he stated.

Earlier, acting CEC for Health, Stephen Kuria, announced that they had reached an agreement with the national government to establish a SHA office at the hospital to resolve payment delays. He further mentioned that they are exploring ways to waive bills for unpaid patients despite financial challenges.

“Some of the patients in the wards are not registered with SHA, which hampers their ability to pay medical fees and worsens congestion," he said.