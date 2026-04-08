Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Patients detained at Naivasha hospital over medical bills plead for debt waiver

By Antony Gitonga | Apr. 8, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Naivasha residents protest SHA delays and congestion at Naivasha Level IV hospital. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Relatives of patients held at Naivasha Level IV Hospital over overdue bills have called on the Nakuru County government to forgive the debts and free their loved ones. 

Some activists admitted they had not registered with SHA due to tough economic conditions.

However, as patient numbers increased, order was restored after a peaceful protest against the failed SHA system, ward congestion, and the rising number of detainees.

 According to one relative, Daniel Njogu, his sister Cecelia Wairimu had been detained at the hospital for three months over a Sh30,000 bill that continues to grow daily.

 He acknowledged that the family had not registered with  SHA and was unable to pay the bill, causing more hardship for his sister.

 “My sister went to deliver three months ago and has been detained since then because we cannot pay the bill. We are appealing for a waiver or assistance from well-wishers,” he said.

Naivasha residents protest SHA delays and congestion at Naivasha Level IV hospital. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

A mother, Marion Njoki, reported that her daughter was also admitted with a bill exceeding Sh70,000. She explained her daughter is a casual labourer who cannot afford the amount. 

“I have spent a lot on her treatment as she is not registered with the SHA due to issues with her ID. We are calling for any help," she stated. 

 Another relative, Lucy  Wamaitha from Kihoto estate, said her daughter was also hospitalised after developing pregnancy complications. 

 “She has lost two pregnancies in the past six months, and the bill stands at Sh9,000, which she cannot pay. We do not have SHA coverage," she said. 

Youth leader Simon Wakaba urged the hospital's waiver committee to act compassionately and in the best interest of the detained patients.

 “We commend the county’s plan to establish a SHA office in the hospital to address current issues, but we are concerned about the arrogance shown by management as patients continue to suffer,” he stated.

 Earlier, acting CEC for Health, Stephen Kuria, announced that they had reached an agreement with the national government to establish a SHA office at the hospital to resolve payment delays. He further mentioned that they are exploring ways to waive bills for unpaid patients despite financial challenges.

 “Some of the patients in the wards are not registered with SHA, which hampers their ability to pay medical fees and worsens congestion," he said. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nakuru County Naivasha Level IV Hospital SHA Unpaid Medical Bills
.

Latest Stories

Address devolution flaws to end fights between senators and governors
Address devolution flaws to end fights between senators and governors
Opinion
By Alex Ogutu
2 hrs ago
Iran war should catalyse clean energy revolution in Africa
Opinion
By Njeri Kahurani
2 hrs ago
Nairobi's Ngong Road is the epitome of quality road construction
Opinion
By Maina Gatiba
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Decorum collapses as Gachagua, Ruto square off at requiem mass
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Decorum collapses as Gachagua, Ruto square off at requiem mass
Students have one month to apply for university and college courses
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Students have one month to apply for university and college courses
Uproar after Osotsi attacked in Kisumu restaurant
By Clinton Ambujo 2 hrs ago
Uproar after Osotsi attacked in Kisumu restaurant
Wattanga exits KRA after Ruto orders his resignation
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Wattanga exits KRA after Ruto orders his resignation
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved