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Echesa wants negotiations on extortion case

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 19, 2026
Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa. [File, Standard]

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and businessman Joseph Hendrix Waswa have filed an application to block a prayer by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to withdraw a Sh240 million extortion case pitting the two against Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa.

The DPP, in his application before Kibera Magistrate Stella Atambo, sought to withdraw the charges against Echesa and Waswa under Section 87(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code, meaning they could be charged afresh.

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Rashid Echesa Hendrix Waswa Extortion Case Governor Fernandes Barasa
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