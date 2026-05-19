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UDA accuses opposition of exploiting fuel crisis for political gain

By Omelo Juliet | May. 19, 2026
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UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar addressing the media on the ongoing matatu strike. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has accused opposition leaders of exploiting the ongoing fuel crisis and public transport disruptions to incite public anger against the government.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar defended President William Ruto’s administration, saying the sharp rise in fuel prices and the resulting transport chaos were driven by global geopolitical tensions rather than local policy failures.

He said the crisis had been worsened by disruptions in international oil supply chains linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed up crude oil prices, freight charges, insurance premiums and import costs.

“This is not a crisis of Kenya’s making,” Omar said, warning political actors against using the situation for short-term political gain.

Omar accused sections of the opposition of taking advantage of fuel shortage concerns and frustrations among matatu operators to push anti-government narratives instead of supporting solutions.

He argued that comparisons between fuel prices in Kenya and neighbouring countries were misleading, noting that each country operates under different tax structures, supply chains and market conditions.

The UDA Secretary General also defended the government-to-government fuel importation arrangement and the subsidy programme, saying they had helped cushion consumers from even steeper price increases.

According to Omar, the government has already spent billions of shillings under the fuel stabilisation mechanism, with additional funds allocated in the current financial year.

He said that without the interventions, fuel prices would have risen beyond manageable levels.

In response to pressure from public transport operators,  Omar announced a reduction in diesel prices by Sh10.06 per litre for the period beginning May 19 to June 14, 2026, describing the move as part of ongoing efforts to ease tensions in the transport sector.

He further confirmed that President Ruto had directed officials from the Treasury, Energy and Transport ministries to hold urgent talks with stakeholders in search of a lasting solution.

UDA also warned against violence, vandalism and looting during demonstrations, saying criminal acts would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The party separately condemned the killing of Rachel Wandeto Mudoni, describing it as a barbaric act and blaming rising political intolerance on divisive politics.

Omar said no Kenyan should be targeted because of their political views.

 

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Related Topics

Kenya Fuel Crisis UDA Fuel Price Response Hassan Omar Statement Rising Fuel Prices Kenya
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