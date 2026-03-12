×
Government plans to license fishing in Nakuru lakes, upgrade rescue operations

By Daniel Chege | Mar. 12, 2026
CS for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho. [File Courtesy]

The government plans to upgrade fishing trades in the six lakes within Nakuru in the next financial year, Hassan Joho, the CS for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, has announced.

Speaking as he led a charity exercise for Muslim women in Nakuru, Joho said the government wants young people and women to do the fishing business and tap into the potential of the six lakes.

The announcement comes despite the ban on fishing in Lake Nakuru, following studies which confirmed the fish were unsafe for human consumption because they had toxic heavy metals.

Despite the ban and the risks of prosecution, illegal fishing persists, with warnings that the contaminated fish are sold in local markets.

Joho, however, said that the government will legalise fishing and issue licenses to fishermen and traders.

“We want to bring fish to the six lakes and help empower our women in the next financial year. The lakes are enough for us to make millions through trade,” said Joho.

He added that the government will also fund fish industries and markets to ensure the processing is of high standards and safe.

Further, the government plans to upgrade the motor boats and train residents in rescue missions, to ensure accidents within the lakes are averted.

Noting that Kenyans had lost their lives in the lakes, Joho said the government will upgrade the rescue boats and ensure those who operate them are highly trained.

“We want to bring personnel from the Kenya Maritime Authority to train and issue certificates to boat operators and rescue teams. We do not want Kenyans to continue drowning in the lakes without help,” said Joho.

The government, according to Joho, also plans to identify minerals in Nakuru as a way of improving the economy, creating employment, and trading.

Joho threw jibes at impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for alleged tribal politics.

Speaking to the Muslim women, Joho defended Governor Susan Kihika against alleged abuse by Gachagua during the United Opposition rally in Nakuru, a week ago.

“Do not allow your Governor to face abuse. Those who make a lot of noise have been in government for many years, but they have nothing to show Kenyans,” said Joho.

Digger Classified

