Why Junet, Joho have been kicked out of Azimio coalition leadership

Azimio la Umoja Coalition has removed from its council Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, Nominated MP Sabina Chege and Abdi Noor Farah.
The Coalition has also removed Cooperatives and Micro Small Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Pokot South MP David Pkosing, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, from its National Executive Council.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.