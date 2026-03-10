×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Junet, Joho have been kicked out of Azimio coalition leadership

By Edwin Nyarangi | Mar. 10, 2026
Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed during a past Azimio rally. [File, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja Coalition has removed from its council Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, Nominated MP Sabina Chege and Abdi Noor Farah.

The Coalition has also removed Cooperatives and Micro Small Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Pokot South MP David Pkosing, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, from its National Executive Council.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Azimio Mining CS Hassan Joho Minority Leader Junet Mohammed Kalonzo Musyoka
.

Latest Stories

Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
How victims of floods died, autopsy reveals as families recount their agony
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
By Ndungu Gachane 3 hrs ago
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
By Kamau Muthoni and Pkemoi Ngeno 3 hrs ago
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved