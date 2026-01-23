MP unveils plan to slash school fees to Sh1,000 per term

Cherang’any MP in Trans Nzoia County, Patrick Simiyu has unveiled plans to reduce school fees to Sh1,000 per term within the next two years. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

Cherang’any MP Patrick Simiyu has unveiled an ambitious plan to significantly reduce school fees across the constituency, pledging to bring the cost down to as low as Sh1,000 per term within the next two years.

The MP said the move will be driven by prudent utilisation of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) and sustained support from the local community.

Simiyu noted that the initiative would only be implemented after critical investments in education infrastructure are completed, including the construction of classrooms, acquisition of school buses, and expansion of bursary programs.

“Our goal is to reduce the burden on parents without compromising the quality of education. Once we invest in infrastructure and logistics, operational costs in schools will come down, and that saving will be passed directly to parents.” Simiyu said.

Speaking during a funeral service in Sibanga village, Trans Nzoia County, the MP emphasized that access to bursaries would be universal, with no vetting required for beneficiaries. According to him, the decision is aimed at ensuring that no child is locked out of school due to poverty or bureaucratic barriers.

“There will be no vetting. Every child deserves an equal chance to learn. Education is a right, not a privilege for a few.” He declared.

Simiyu also took a swipe at critics who, he said, have continued to question the legitimacy of his election. In a metaphor-laden response, he dismissed claims that his victory was accidental or misplaced.

“Some people say my election was like a ball that was taken and hidden in a maize plantation. If that is the case, then I urge the people of Cherang’any to help me take that ball to the forest if need be, because every Kenyan has a constitutional right to vote and to be voted for," he said.

The MP’s remarks were met with applause from mourners, many of whom praised his education agenda as bold and people-centered.