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Why Ruto, allies are keen to keep Uhuru out of 2027 political equation

By Ndung'u Gachane | Jun. 9, 2026

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Ruto during the burial of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Bondo, October 19, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The feud between President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, continues to play out four years after Uhuru exited office.

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