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Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi. [File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on Western Kenya residents to support President William Ruto's re-election bid in 2027.

Mudavadi made the appeal on Thursday while accompanying Ruto during development engagements in Busia County.

"President Ruto's government has transformed the country, and every part is being changed through development," Mudavadi said.

He argued that the Kenya Kwanza administration needed more time to consolidate its development agenda, citing investments in roads, education, security infrastructure and cultural facilities.

"The Kenya Kwanza administration is pursuing a development model that deliberately extends national investments to every corner of the country, ensuring that communities in Western Kenya participate fully in Kenya's economic transformation," he said.

Mudavadi maintained that Western Kenya was benefiting from government investments aimed at addressing historical development inequalities and improving access to public services.

During the visit, Ruto and Mudavadi launched a new tuition block at Kakemer High School and inspected construction works at the General Service Unit (GSU) camp in Akichelesit, Teso North.

They also commissioned the Kakapel Cultural Centre in Teso North and launched road projects in Butula Constituency.

Mudavadi said improved road networks would ease the movement of agricultural produce, connect farmers to markets and reduce transportation costs for traders and businesses.

He also defended the government's infrastructure projects, saying some developments that had previously attracted criticism were now taking shape.

On education, he said improved school facilities would provide learners with a better learning environment and support the development of skills needed in the economy.

At Akichelesit, he said investment in security infrastructure was necessary to strengthen security operations and create a stable environment for economic activity.

The Kakapel Cultural Centre, he added, would support the preservation of local heritage and create opportunities through cultural tourism and the creative economy.

On the political front, Mudavadi urged the community to back Ruto for a second term, adding that Western Kenya should play a greater role in national political and economic affairs.