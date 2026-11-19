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Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga (left), Nairobi Railway City Project Manager Milly Kizili (center) and UK Minister of State for Africa Rt Hon Kirsty McNeill MP (right) during a UK-Kenya Strategic Engagement on the Nairobi Railway City on November 19, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenya and the United Kingdom are targeting early 2027 to finalise financing for the Nairobi Railway City project, paving the way for construction.

Kenya Railways said it was working with the National Treasury and the UK Government to conclude outstanding financing arrangements for the Nairobi Central Station project.

The Corporation said procurement of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor and Supervising Engineer had been completed, clearing the way for construction once funding is secured.

The financing discussions took place in Nairobi on Thursday during a meeting between Kenya Railways officials and visiting UK Minister of State for International Development and Africa Kirsty McNeill.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga said concluding the outstanding financing arrangements was the immediate priority as the wider Railway City programme prepared to enter its implementation phase.

The Corporation said it expected continued UK support in programme delivery, investment mobilisation, commercial and financial structuring, rail and station readiness, sustainable development and institutional strengthening.

Kenya Railways Board Chairman Abdi Bare Duale said the programme had reached a stage where decisions made in the coming months would determine the pace of implementation.

“The United Kingdom has been an important partner in the planning and preparation of the Nairobi Railway City programme. We have reached a point where decisions taken over the coming months will determine how quickly the programme moves from preparation into full implementation,” said Duale.

Kenya Railways also plans to break ground on the MICE Core development in the coming weeks. The development will include a multipurpose arena and supporting commercial facilities.

The UK has supported the programme through technical assistance to facilitate its planning and preparation. The two governments are also exploring ways to mobilise additional investment for the wider Railway City programme.

McNeill reaffirmed Britain's commitment to the project, saying it offered opportunities to attract investment, support economic growth and transform urban mobility in Nairobi.

“The United Kingdom remains committed to working with Kenya to advance Nairobi Railway City. The programme presents significant opportunities to attract investment, stimulate economic growth and transform urban mobility in Nairobi,” said McNeill.