Sifuna takes Linda Mwananchi campaign to US

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the unveiling of The Equitable Party (TEP) at Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on October 4, 2026. [TEP, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is taking the Linda Mwananchi movement beyond Kenya's borders, with a planned tour of the United States.

The two-week tour, scheduled for November 20 to December 4, will cover five destinations as the movement seeks to expand its networks and build support among Kenyans living abroad.

According to a post titled Linda Mwananchi US Diaspora Tour, Sifuna will begin his engagements in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he is expected to spend three days from November 20 to 22, 2026.

He will thereafter head to the Washington D.C metropolitan region, covering Maryland and Virginia, for meetings scheduled between November 23 and 26.

The Nairobi Senator will then travel to Texas, with engagements lined up in Dallas on November 27 and 28 before proceeding to Houston for two days, November 29 and 30.

The final leg of the programme will take him to Seattle and California between December 1 and 4.

While the post outlines the dates and destinations, it does not disclose the specific venues, organisers or activities planned for the various stops.

The planned engagements signal an early attempt by Linda Mwananchi to extend its political footprint beyond the country following its recent name change, with the movement seeking to establish connections with Kenyans abroad.

The move also reflects the growing interest among Kenyan politicians in diaspora communities, which have become an increasingly significant part of the country's political and economic landscape.

Sifuna's planned American tour comes weeks after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua undertook a similar mobilisation exercise in the United States.

Gachagua's tour, which ran from August 26 to October 9, 2026, took him to several destinations, including Spokane, Portland, Kansas, Dallas and Boston, where he held engagements with Kenyans living abroad.

The former Deputy President's extensive programme demonstrated how political leaders are increasingly looking beyond Kenya's borders to strengthen their networks and rally support ahead of the 2027 elections.

For Linda Mwananchi, Sifuna's planned tour provides an opportunity to translate its new political identity into organised mobilisation, as opposition formations begin positioning themselves for the electoral contest.