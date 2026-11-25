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Palestinian construction worker Iyad Daghlass and his wife Ni'mat Daghlass hold portraits of their son Motaz, who was killed by Israeli forces, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Burqa on November 16, 2026. [AFP]

Palestinian construction worker Wael Sheghnoubi has been waiting in vain for his son Nidal's body since he was killed by the Israeli military in May 2025, unable to move on.

"When someone buries a martyr it brings relief. They haven't given us anything," said Sheghnoubi, holding a photo of his 16-year-old son in his home in the West Bank village of Burqa.

Israel's military frequently retains bodies of Palestinians, whether they are armed militants in Gaza or teens throwing rocks in the occupied West Bank.

The practice, which appears to have increased in recent years, leaves families torn between hope their relatives may be alive after all, and accepting their death.

"The army took the body away, and they didn't let anyone go near him. Of course, we remain worried, and we keep hoping," the father said, citing a case in which the military had misidentified a body and the man they had pronounced dead turned up alive in jail.

Nidal Sheghnoubi was shot by Israeli soldiers after the army said he and other teenagers threw stones at passing military vehicles.

His father sees the withholding of the body as a form of "punishment" directed at the broader community, but hopes for the best for his son.

"God willing, he'll turn out to be alive," he said.

The school desk of Motaz Daghlass, a Palestinian who was killed by Israeli forces, is pictured with his photograph, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Burqa on November 16, 2026. [AFP]

According to the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center (JLAC), a Palestinian rights group, 807 Palestinian bodies are currently being held by Israeli authorities, including 678 from the West Bank and 105 from Gaza.

Hussein Shujaiya, coordinator of the Campaign to Retrieve the Bodies of Martyrs launched by JLAC in 2008, told AFP that hundreds more bodies of Palestinians killed during the Gaza war that began in 2023 have yet to be properly documented.

Shujaiya said the bodies are held in military morgues and cemeteries Palestinians refer to as "graves of numbers" because they include no names.

For Israel, the policy is designed to provide future leverage.

Its security cabinet decided in 2017 that certain Palestinian bodies could be held to be used as bargaining chips to aid the release of Israeli hostages, as was the case for some taken during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.

The decision was originally intended to apply to Hamas members or Palestinians who committed exceptional attacks, but the policy has come to be applied to civilians as well.

The military did not respond to AFP request for comment on the matter.

Back in Burqa, Iyad Daghlass sits surrounded by portraits of his 14-year-old son Motaz who was killed by Israeli forces the week before.

"They abducted the body. It's an extremely difficult feeling," Daghlass, a 52-year-old who also works in construction, told AFP.

Motaz went missing after an altercation with the military, which said he and other young people had been throwing stones at Israeli vehicles on the road near their village.

When a soldier told Iyad Daghlass that a boy had been found unconscious with two gunshot wounds, he hoped it would not be his son, but deep down felt it was his child.

"When she said that, I understood. Of course, I still wasn't entirely certain that it was my son."

The length of time that bodies are kept in military morgues has in recent times increased, leaving families in limbo.

Daghlass' brother Motaz, after whom he had named his son, was also killed by Israeli forces "in similar circumstances", in 2001.

"They withheld his body for three days before handing it over. But the situation wasn't as bad as it is nowadays," he said.

"Nowadays they hold bodies for one year, two years," he said, mentioning the case of another teenager from the village, killed in July 2025, whose body has yet to be returned.

In the village of Salem, one family finally found closure in November, when their son's body was returned after a year and a half.

Young villagers carried the body of Wissam Ishtayeh, who was 36 when he died in July 2025, after it was released at a hospital in the nearby city of Nablus.

His face had taken on a pale yellow tinge after more than a year in a morgue.

"Throughout all this time, we held on to the belief that he was in a hospital," Ghassan Ishtayeh told AFP shortly after his son was buried, wrapped in a Palestinian flag.

Wissam Ishtayeh was killed during an Israeli army raid that sparked clashes with residents, and was arrested while injured before Israeli authorities announced his death.

Despite the grief, Ghassan Ishtayeh said receiving his son's body had brought a form of relief to the family.

"All this time, we have been living with our nerves on edge, hoping that the day would come when we could know for certain, confirm the news one way or another, and finally find some peace."