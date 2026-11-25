Perak chair Michael Muthami said raising the minimum age for buying, consuming and accessing alcoholic drinks from 18 to 21 would restrict employment opportunities for young adults in licensed establishments. [Istock Photos] . [Istock Photos]

The proposed Alcoholic Drinks and Drugs Control Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has come under scrutiny over provisions stakeholders say could undermine legitimate hospitality businesses, threaten thousands of jobs and push consumers towards illicit alcohol markets.

The Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (Perak) has warned that the proposed restrictions could expose 5,643 outlets to closure, put 28,213 jobs at risk and result in Sh8.46 billion in annual salary losses.