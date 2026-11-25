The proposed Alcoholic Drinks and Drugs Control Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has come under scrutiny over provisions stakeholders say could undermine legitimate hospitality businesses, threaten thousands of jobs and push consumers towards illicit alcohol markets.
The Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (Perak) has warned that the proposed restrictions could expose 5,643 outlets to closure, put 28,213 jobs at risk and result in Sh8.46 billion in annual salary losses.
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