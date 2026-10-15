Ruto, Uhuru skip Raila's first anniversary memorial

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto with his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta at JKIA awaiting the arrival of the body of Raila Odinga on October 16, 2025. [File]

President William Ruto and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta skipped the first anniversary memorial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Thursday, October 15, as their escalating public feud threatened to overshadow a ceremony honouring one of Kenya’s most influential political figures.

The memorial, held at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, marked one year since Raila’s death on October 15, 2025.

Last Week on October 7, President Ruto handed over the Raila Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi to the family ahead of his first anniversary.

However, the absence of the two leaders today was striking given their intertwined political histories with the former Prime Minister and the renewed exchanges between them over the direction of Kenya’s politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

While opposition leaders gathered in Siaya to pay tribute to Raila, Ruto embarked on development activities in the Rift Valley, commissioning the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) office in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, and launching the Timboroa-Lawina Ochi road and last-mile electricity connectivity project in Poror.

In Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County, the President inspected the Sh205 million Chepkorio Modern Market, designed to accommodate 200 traders, as well as the Economic Stimulus Programme market in the area.

The President’s decision to proceed with his development itinerary rather than attend the memorial came amid increasingly sharp exchanges with his predecessor, whom he has accused of financing opposition activities aimed at challenging his administration.

The dispute has intensified in recent weeks, with Ruto publicly questioning Uhuru’s loyalty following their decade-long political partnership.

During a political address last week, Ruto accused the retired President of failing to support his presidential ambitions despite the assistance he had offered him over four election cycles.

“I stood by you through four elections; I stood by you, helped you, took care of you, and worked for you,” Ruto said.

He also claimed the two had discussed an arrangement under which each would serve as president for ten years, accusing Uhuru of failing to honour the understanding.

“When the time came for you to help me, after you said ‘ten years for you, ten years for me,’ not even for a single day did you support me,” he said.

Ruto has separately accused Uhuru of backing opposition figures to undermine his administration, allegations that have become a recurring feature of the political contest ahead of the next election.

Uhuru, however, has dismissed the attacks, insisting that he has no personal political ambitions and urging his critics to concentrate on their responsibilities.

Speaking on October 3 during the burial of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, father of People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, in Kirinyaga County, Uhuru challenged Ruto to focus on delivering his promises to Kenyans rather than attacking him.

The former President said he was satisfied with his record in public service and was not seeking another elective position.

“Mimi hakuna kitu natafuta. Mimi nimetosheka, nashukuru Mungu, kwa ile nafasi amenipatia,” Uhuru said, meaning he was not seeking anything and remained grateful for the opportunity he had received to serve the country.

At the same gathering, Uhuru urged Kenyans, particularly voters in the Mt Kenya region, not to repeat what he described as the political mistake of the 2022 election, when he backed Raila and Karua against Ruto.

“When I warned you on the road to elect Ruto, you did not listen,” he said, adding that the country could have taken a different development path had the Azimio ticket won.

He also called for opposition unity ahead of the 2027 elections, warning against repeating past mistakes.

The latest confrontation marks a sharp deterioration in relations between the two leaders, who governed together for a decade before falling out during Uhuru’s second term.

Their rivalry has also revived questions about Uhuru’s role in opposition mobilisation, with Ruto’s allies alleging that the former President is supporting political formations seeking to challenge the government. Uhuru has maintained that he is not pursuing personal political office.