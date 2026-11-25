Audio By Vocalize

The changing face of Roysambu and its environs. [XN Iraki,Standard]

Githurai, both 45 and 44 and Roysambu used to be the starting point for graduates and first-time employees. Later on, they would move up to Kasarani, BuruBuru and hopefully end up in a leafy suburb like Karen, Muthaiga and Runda, among others.

Young graduates have upended that; they now start from the top, in Lavington and Kilimani and less posh Ruaka. Why else have the once leafy suburbs become “vertical ghettos” with buildings taller than Githurai or Roysambu?

The new graduates can afford such rent; they no longer pay fees for relatives and have no dependents; their money is their money while status and conspicuous consumption are their game.

They prefer living in high-end estates (or their nostalgia), patronise high-end hotels and take holidays abroad.

They are not after plots and land. Money markets, stocks and cryptos are their new economic playground. I hope they bought Anthropic shares in the initial public offering (IPO).

Back to Githurai and Roysambu. With such clients, these estates have upgraded. Unable to expand horizontally, they have expanded upwards.

Noted the rising height of flats in both places? The cost of land means the owners have to maximise and go higher and build more fancy houses. They are mimicking Ruaka whose growth am told was driven by diaspora money.

Who is driving the renewal or gentrification of Githurai 44, 45 and Roysambu? It's possibly the plot owners redeveloping. It's probably a spillover from the once high-end areas like Kilimani and Lavington.

They have become too expensive; renters have to get cheaper places, but with a bit of class and quality.

Will more UN offices relocating to Nairobi lead to further gentrification as expatriates compete for space with locals? Noted the prices and rents nowadays quoted in dollars?

Next time you play golf in Vetlab in Upper Kabete, look across hole number 14 and the Kangemi dam for “live” gentrification of a slum.

Soon it will be full of waterfront homes.

Drive around these old and once despised estates and slums and see the renewal, the gentrification.

The regulatory standards have been loosened too, to allow high-rise buildings, or skirted around. Seen the new Pangani and General Mathenge Road?

It seems the government's failure to enforce rules and regulations has been sorted by the market and exposure to global standards.

Is this gentrification taking place in other urban centres? What of the pressure on services like power, roads and water? Do you stay in these gentrified estates? Talk to us.