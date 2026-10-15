Raila feted at Migwena, the ground where his parents fell in love

Mzee Olang’o Nyabola, a respected Luo Elder and a longtime friend of Raila addresses the media from his Bar Okwiri Village home, Yimbo in Bondo Constituency on October 1, 2026. [Daniel Ogendo, Standard]

Long before it became the venue for Raila Odinga's first death anniversary celebrations, Migwena Sports and Cultural Ground was a meeting point for communities across what is today Siaya County, bringing together clans through sports, cultural performances and traditions that helped shape generations.

Located about eight kilometres south of Bondo town, the nearly 10-acre ground has a history dating back to 1930, when the colonial administration approved a proposal to establish a sporting venue for communities in the larger Siaya area.