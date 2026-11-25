Political rhetoric, with its visceral pull, continues to command greater appeal than facts. Last week, this column examined Kenya’s public debt, arguing that it had been misleadingly portrayed as evidence of the Kenya Kwanza (KK) administration’s failure. A closer examination of the government’s borrowing strategy, however, provides a more nuanced picture.
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