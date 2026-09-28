Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Jubilee accuses President Ruto of hypocrisy

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during official handed over the mantle of party leadership to Dr. Fred Matiang’i on September 22, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Jubilee Party has accused President William Ruto of  hypocrisy after he appeared to respond to remarks by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service, reigniting a political confrontation between the two former allies.

The party said Ruto had turned a church pulpit into a platform for political criticism while simultaneously calling on leaders to demonstrate restraint, responsibility and decorum in their public conduct.

In a statement issued on Monday, Jubilee Secretary-General Moitalel Ole Kenta accused the President and his administration of engaging in what the party described as “political theatre” and using religious spaces to settle political scores.

“It is the height of political irony when the Head of State stands at the pulpit of a church, a sanctuary reserved for truth, humility, and spiritual reflection, to castigate other leaders for improper decorum and reckless utterances,” Ole Kenta said.

The party's response followed Ruto's remarks at Pentecostal Church in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, where the President urged political leaders to be role models and  exercise restraint in their public conduct.

Ruto cautioned leaders against appearing before the public while intoxicated and criticised those who continue to revisit the 2022 presidential election.

“Hasa sisi tulio viongozi, wewe unafaa kuwa kielelezo. Huwezi kuwa kiongozi halafu unaenda mkutano wa hadhara kama wewe ni mlevi,” Ruto said.

Although Ruto did not mention Uhuru by name, his comments came days after the retired President questioned why his successor continued to invoke his name almost four years after taking office.

The immediate trigger was Uhuru's remarks at a Jubilee Party leadership handover in Nairobi on September 22. The former President questioned why Ruto continued to refer to his administration nearly four years after assuming office.

“And after four years, he is still saying ‘Uhuru this, Uhuru that’. Were you given leadership so that you continue to talk about Uhuru? Or were you given leadership to serve Kenyans?” Uhuru asked.

Uhuru had revisited the 2022 presidential election, saying his administration accepted the Supreme Court's decision and peacefully handed over power.

He nevertheless maintained that he believed the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had won the election, despite Ruto's official declaration as winner and the Supreme Court's unanimous decision upholding the result.

“Tulifanya kila kitu kumsaidia Baba awe Rais wa Jamhuri yetu ya Kenya. Na kura akapata, na mimi mpaka wa leo najua ya kwamaba yeye ndiye alishinda hiyo kura. Tunajua vile mambo ilienda, na hatutaki iendehivyo tena,” Uhuru said.

However, the President argued that leaders have a responsibility to set an example for citizens, particularly young people, and warned that irresponsible public statements could create unnecessary tension.

“The election was conducted four years ago but because you are confused, you start blabbering things that are not understandable,” Ruto said.

He added: “Leaders, please let us be responsible,” urging politicians to exercise discipline and remember that citizens look up to them.

Jubilee, however, said the President's remarks failed to address what it considers the government's own shortcomings, including economic hardship and taxation pressures.

“To stand before a congregation and lecture the nation on decorum, while presiding over a regime that has subjected millions to crippling economic hardship, punitive taxation, and broken promises, reveals a profound detachment from reality,” the party said.

Jubilee accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of attempting to reshape the public narrative surrounding the 2022 election.

“Kenyans are neither blind nor naive. They remember precisely what transpired during the last General Election, and no amount of state-sponsored propaganda, political theater, or pulpit politics will rewrite that history,” the party said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto Retired President Uhuru 2027 General Elections Kenyan Politics
.

Latest Stories

EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
Financial Standard
By Francis Ontomwa
31 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
31 mins ago
A business fallout that put Sh5b property empire at risk
Financial Standard
By Kamau Muthoni
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
By Kamau Muthoni 31 mins ago
Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
By Nancy Gitonga 31 mins ago
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
By Graham Kajilwa 31 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
By Edwin Nyarangi 31 mins ago
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved