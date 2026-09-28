Jubilee accuses President Ruto of hypocrisy

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Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during official handed over the mantle of party leadership to Dr. Fred Matiang’i on September 22, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Jubilee Party has accused President William Ruto of hypocrisy after he appeared to respond to remarks by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service, reigniting a political confrontation between the two former allies.

The party said Ruto had turned a church pulpit into a platform for political criticism while simultaneously calling on leaders to demonstrate restraint, responsibility and decorum in their public conduct.

In a statement issued on Monday, Jubilee Secretary-General Moitalel Ole Kenta accused the President and his administration of engaging in what the party described as “political theatre” and using religious spaces to settle political scores.

“It is the height of political irony when the Head of State stands at the pulpit of a church, a sanctuary reserved for truth, humility, and spiritual reflection, to castigate other leaders for improper decorum and reckless utterances,” Ole Kenta said.

The party's response followed Ruto's remarks at Pentecostal Church in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, where the President urged political leaders to be role models and exercise restraint in their public conduct.

Ruto cautioned leaders against appearing before the public while intoxicated and criticised those who continue to revisit the 2022 presidential election.

“Hasa sisi tulio viongozi, wewe unafaa kuwa kielelezo. Huwezi kuwa kiongozi halafu unaenda mkutano wa hadhara kama wewe ni mlevi,” Ruto said.

Although Ruto did not mention Uhuru by name, his comments came days after the retired President questioned why his successor continued to invoke his name almost four years after taking office.

The immediate trigger was Uhuru's remarks at a Jubilee Party leadership handover in Nairobi on September 22. The former President questioned why Ruto continued to refer to his administration nearly four years after assuming office.

“And after four years, he is still saying ‘Uhuru this, Uhuru that’. Were you given leadership so that you continue to talk about Uhuru? Or were you given leadership to serve Kenyans?” Uhuru asked.

Uhuru had revisited the 2022 presidential election, saying his administration accepted the Supreme Court's decision and peacefully handed over power.

He nevertheless maintained that he believed the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had won the election, despite Ruto's official declaration as winner and the Supreme Court's unanimous decision upholding the result.

“Tulifanya kila kitu kumsaidia Baba awe Rais wa Jamhuri yetu ya Kenya. Na kura akapata, na mimi mpaka wa leo najua ya kwamaba yeye ndiye alishinda hiyo kura. Tunajua vile mambo ilienda, na hatutaki iendehivyo tena,” Uhuru said.

However, the President argued that leaders have a responsibility to set an example for citizens, particularly young people, and warned that irresponsible public statements could create unnecessary tension.

“The election was conducted four years ago but because you are confused, you start blabbering things that are not understandable,” Ruto said.

He added: “Leaders, please let us be responsible,” urging politicians to exercise discipline and remember that citizens look up to them.

Jubilee, however, said the President's remarks failed to address what it considers the government's own shortcomings, including economic hardship and taxation pressures.

“To stand before a congregation and lecture the nation on decorum, while presiding over a regime that has subjected millions to crippling economic hardship, punitive taxation, and broken promises, reveals a profound detachment from reality,” the party said.

Jubilee accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of attempting to reshape the public narrative surrounding the 2022 election.

“Kenyans are neither blind nor naive. They remember precisely what transpired during the last General Election, and no amount of state-sponsored propaganda, political theater, or pulpit politics will rewrite that history,” the party said.