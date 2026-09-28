Court declines to stop suspension, exam cancellation of 22 varsity law students

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Kisii University's School Disciplinary Committee recommended that the Senate suspend the 22 students for the 2026/2027 academic year. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Kisii has declined to stop the suspension and exam cancellation of 22 Law Students caught cheating.

Kisii University's School Disciplinary Committee found the 22 law students guilty of exam malpractice, 20 of whom are continuing while two had completed their studies.

The committee also recommended to the university’s Senate to suspend the 22 students for 2026/2027 academic year starting in September 2026 and cancel their results for semester one of the 2025/2026 academic year.

The Senate agreed with the recommendations and the position was communicated to the students vide letters dated Aril 27 2026.

The students appealed against the disciplinary action but were unsuccessful.

In his verdict, Justice Paul Rotich said that he would not interfere with the university’s disciplinary processes without affording them a hearing.

The judge said the matter is of public interest as it touches the integrity of exams in one of Kenya’s highest institutions of learning.

Justice Rotich said the substratum of the petition filed by the 22 law students is the outcome of the university’s disciplinary processes against them.

“This court is, therefore, of the considered view that interfering with the respondent’s (University) disciplinary process at this stage by granting the orders sought would be akin to

“Summarily determining the application in favour of the applicants (Students) without affording the respondent a hearing,” said Justice Rotich.

The continuing students had sought interim orders to stay the suspension letters dated August 6, 2026, pending the hearing and determination of the application.

The students also sought for interim orders of injunction restraining the University from barring them to register for 2026/2027 academic year which began on August 28 2026.

The students’ lawyer Marako argued that if the orders are not granted, the learners will be greatly prejudiced in the event they win the petition.