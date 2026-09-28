Court pardons IG Kanja over Nairobi CBD roadblocks during protests

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Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The High Court has pardoned the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja after finding that he had given an explanation for why the police barricaded roads in Nairobi during the second anniversary of the June 25 protests without issuing a public advisory.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi, in her ruling, said that Kanja had committed to the police complying with court orders and gave an assurance that, in future, his juniors would have a clear process of managing protests

“Noting that you have attended court in person, appreciating that you have undertaken and given an assurance that this will not happen again, I shall pardon you. I appreciate that you have emphasized to your officers that court orders must be complied with,” said Justice Nyaundi.

The Judge had initially held the IG personally responsible for failing to ensure compliance with an order requiring the National Police Service to notify the public before mounting emergency roadblocks or barricades.

Kanja said that he regretted that he did not immediately give a personal account, and that the police did not issue a timely advisory before putting the blockades.

“I wish to assure this Honourable Court that there was no intention on my part to disregard, defy or diminish the authority of the court or its orders,” he said, adding that security is often fluid, which requires precautions whenever there is intelligence on possible harm to people or property.

“In the circumstances giving rise to the present proceedings, the roadblocks and other security-control measures were considered necessary in response to the prevailing security situation and the need to maintain public safety and order.”

“ I remain committed, in the discharge of my duties as Inspector-General, to ensuring that officers under my command understand and comply with lawful Court orders while continuing to discharge the constitutional mandate of the National Police Service to maintain law and order, preserve peace and protect life and property,” Kanja added.