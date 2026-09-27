Ruto urges leaders to exercise restraint at public gatherings

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President William Ruto arrive at Pentecostal Church, Mwatate on September 27, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged political leaders to exercise discipline and restraint at public gatherings, warning that leaders must conduct themselves responsibly because their actions and words influence the wider society.

Speaking at Mwatate Gospel Church in Taita Taveta County on Sunday, Ruto said leaders should be role models, particularly when addressing young people and communities.

“Especially those of us who are leaders, if you are a leader, you ought to be a role model; you cannot be a leader and then show up at a public meeting drunk, and then tell children not to be drunkards,” Ruto said.

Although he did not name retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto's remarks came days after the former President publicly revisited the 2022 General Election and questioned why his name continued to feature prominently in political debates nearly four years after he left office.

Ruto appeared to link the conduct of some political leaders to the continued discussion of the 2022 election, criticising what he described as incoherent statements.

“The election was held four years ago, but because of being confused, you come and speak incoherent things,” he said.

Uhuru, speaking during a Jubilee Party leadership handover in Nairobi on September 22, had questioned why political leaders continued discussing his administration rather than focusing on governing the country.

He also said he remained convinced that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election, despite the Supreme Court unanimously upholding Ruto's victory after Raila challenged the results.

Uhuru had also pointed to the peaceful transfer of power following the Supreme Court decision, arguing that his administration handed over power in accordance with the constitutional process.

Against this backdrop, Ruto's remarks introduced another issue into the political exchange: the conduct and responsibility of leaders in public life.

The President said leaders should not expect young people to behave responsibly while demonstrating the opposite conduct themselves.

“Please, leaders, I humbly beg you to be disciplined and temperate, knowing that many others rely on us and look up to us,” he said.

Ruto's message extended beyond politicians to parents, teachers, religious leaders and communities, whom he said all have a responsibility to help raise responsible citizens.

He urged parents not to leave the upbringing of children entirely to schools and teachers.

“Every parent should take responsibility. A teacher cannot raise your child alone. You as a parent must take responsibility and take up your duties,” he said.

The President said building a disciplined and morally upright society required cooperation between government and citizens rather than placing responsibility solely on the State.

“It is not going to take government alone; it is going to take government, spiritual leaders, parents, and communities to make sure that we have a stable, forthright nation, and all of us must participate,” he said.

His comments come as political leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with debate increasingly touching on the record of the current and previous administrations.

Ruto urged leaders to avoid conduct that could create confusion or negatively influence citizens, particularly young people.

He also called on leaders to mentor others by demonstrating responsible behaviour themselves