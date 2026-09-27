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Top operator? Uhuru Kenyatta's political moves questioned

By Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 27, 2026
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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta introduces the Jubilee Party deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i during the Party's National Executive Committee meeting on September 22,2026. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to support opposition political camps separately, as opposed to identifying one candidate to back, has caused ripples and confusion, with analysts speculating on his motives and agenda.

While Uhuru has formally endorsed Fred Matiang’i, whom he appointed as his successor as the Jubilee Party leader, for the presidency, he has supported other factions within the Opposition, such as the Linda Mwananchi team led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and the larger Opposition, where he serves as the Azimio Council chairperson.

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