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Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker

By Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 19, 2026
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Uhuru Kenyatta responds to Ruto’s “Sponyo” jabs with a light-hearted quip at a Murang’a funeral. [Courtesy, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday ignored President William Ruto’s invitation for a political duel after declining to respond to the President’s repeated attacks in which he accuses him of sponsoring the Opposition.

Rather than being combative and issuing a hard-hitting rebuttal against Ruto’s claims that he was bankrolling the Opposition and labelling him a rebel leader, Uhuru chose not to engage the President when he made a rare public appearance yesterday in Murang'a. Instead, he chose to use sarcasm as his response to the President’s unsubstantiated claims.

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