Court rulings and defections deepen Jubilee Party's woes

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

A series of legal rulings have dealt the Jubilee party a political blow, leaving the once behemoth party exposed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A September 14 ruling barring retired Presidents from holding political office for more than six months after leaving State House, and another by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal quashing the appointment and recognition of Koitalel Ole Kenta as Secretary General of the Party have effectively thrown a wrench in the works, with pundits now critical of its future.