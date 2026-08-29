DP Kindiki laughs off Kalonzo over presidential bid

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DP Kindiki opens a new administration block at St Mark’s Kigari TTC and attends ACK Embu Diocese’s anniversary. [Courtesy]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hit back at Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka over his plan to contest for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

While laughing off the plan, Kindiki on Friday fired back at Kalonzo, saying he was not fit to lead the country in such a high office due to a lack of a development record.

Speaking at Nembure, Embu County, Kindiki said when Kalonzo was in government for over 30 years, there was no tangible development he initiated, not even a kilometre of tarmac road in his constituency.

The DP claimed that Kalonzo should first tell Kenyans the development he ever initiated and materialised.

"You see some leaders in the opposition are calling us names, saying there is no development being done by Ruto's government, yet some like Kalonzo who was in government for years even being a vice president he never did any development in his constituency yet he wants to lead Kenya, he shouldn't be given a chance since he doesn't have any track record," said Kindiki.

He also told the opposition leaders to state their source of funds and what they are planning to do for Kenyans, not just singing a wantam song.

"Tell Kenyans where you will get funds to run the government; at least Kenya Kwanza has shown better utilisation of funds," Kindiki added.

The DP was categorical in saying that he doesn’t fear facing Embu people as more roads are being done with the current 415-kilometre stretch for Sh20 billion in Mbeere North and Mbeere South Sub-counties.

"I cannot shy away from facing Embu residents; the development the government has done is awesome. We have opened up roads that seemed hard to open for the past 60 years. We have the new 415-kilometre Nthawa-Muminji-Ishiara road that will cost taxpayers Sh20 billion," the DP added.

He also issued a stern warning to lazy contractors who are ‘stalling’ roads, giving the government a bad image.

"I have been told by your governor that the contractor working on the Muminji road is doing slow work. I issue a stern warning to him: do your work or leave the site. I am coming next week to inspect the project myself," Kindiki said.

He said that Mt Kenya people use roads and need a good network to take their produce to the market and thus opening others is an added advantage.

When all roads are completed, our people will get their produce easily," he went on to say.

He sought patience as he pushes for Mwea-Embu-Isiolo to have a dual carriage.

On politics, Kindiki said that a county is developed through structures and not the use of nicknames, saying such were being used while in lower primary and mature people should not be using such names.

A country is transformed through structures and not nicknames; such names were left at lower primary; we are grownups; we are talking about development," Kindiki added.

Kindiki was quick to say that what the opposition is good at is a slogan that cannot define them, a slogan that has confused them to an extent that they have been unable to front a candidate; we don't want to interact with such characters".