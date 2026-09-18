Government to expand police mental-health, psychosocial support

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President William Ruto during the 50th pass-out parade of General Service Unit (GSU) recruits at the Embakasi Police Training College. [NPS]

The government plans to expand mental-health and psychosocial support for police officers through Usalama Cover under the Social Health Authority (SHA), President William Ruto now says.

“Courage does not make an officer immune to trauma, and seeking help must never be mistaken for weakness,” Ruto said on Friday during the 50th pass-out parade of General Service Unit (GSU) recruits at the Embakasi Police Training College.

The programme would be the next phase of the government’s efforts to improve police welfare after enrolling police officers, prison officers and their dependants in SHA.

According to Ruto, the government is also implementing a Sh30 billion police modernisation programme, with Sh21 billion already spent on new equipment and technology.

“We are investing in protective equipment, mobility, air support, secure communications, surveillance, command-and-control systems, and digital capabilities,” he said.

The programme also includes training in counterterrorism, intelligence-led operations, public-order management, forensics, cybercrime, emergency response and the lawful use of force.

Ruto urged the graduates to perform their duties lawfully and professionally, and pledged government support.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said police reforms and increased recruitment had strengthened the National Police Service ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He held that Operation Maliza Uhalifu had helped restore normalcy in the Kerio Valley, with 3,000 illegal firearms and 8,000 rounds of ammunition recovered or surrendered. Officers involved in the operation are using drones and specialised equipment to improve mobility and situational awareness, he said.

Murkomen said the government would apply lessons from the Kerio Valley operation to address insecurity in other areas.

He also said the government was strengthening the fight against drug trafficking by replacing the Anti-Narcotics Unit with the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau. The bureau has recruited 208 additional officers, while 20 vehicles are being procured for its operations.

The government is also introducing a human-resource management system for National Police Reservists to improve payment, training and supervision, Murkomen said. Another 700 reservists have been recruited and are expected to graduate next week.

Murkomen said 4,473 officers who had remained in the same rank had been promoted on merit, while Some 1,277 police stations, 408 sub-county headquarters and three regional headquarters had been given greater authority to incur expenditure for operations.