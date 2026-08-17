NCIC summons MP Kaluma

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Homa Bay town MP Peter Kaluma. [File, Standard]

Homa Bay town MP Peter Kaluma had been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over his utterances ahead of the Sunday, August 16, 2026, Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay county.

In a letter, NCIC says that the MPs remarks which he made in Luo on Saturday to a gathering that he was addressing were likely to cause tension in the country.

The MP is required to appear before the commission’s headquarters on August 18 to aid with investigations into the incident whose aftermath saw the killing of two people including as police officer.

NCIC says that once translated the utterances by Kaluma mean…

“As from today we are issuing the command that anyone that says one term deal with them. Anyone that has worked with the other side, even if they were a driver and they feel they cannot walk with us, must now disappear.

“We are going to inspect all hotels and houses where they had booked, anyone who owns a hotel in Homa Bay must tell us all the guest they have, we must deal with those people and we might deal with the hotel too.

“I have paid for the fuel you will use to move across Homa Bay and Rodi. This is an ODM stronghold and we insist that Ruto is two-term. If anyone speaks of one-term deal with them.”

The commission says that should Kaluma ignore the summons, they would be forced to issue warrants of arrest.

The NCIC move comes after the National Police Service (NPS) issued a warning to politicians, goons and their pay masters over chaos, violence and destruction of property.

“The NPS will deploy all lawful means at its disposal to identify and apprehend those responsible and ensure that they face the full consequences of their actions,” said NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

In a statement, Nyaga revealed that police had arrested 37 suspects in connection with the chaos and were pursuing Oliver Jaoko alias Olivetti for his alleged involvement in the violence.

“Operations to apprehend him and all other individuals involved in the violence are continuing.”

During the operation to arrest the suspects police recovered crude weapons including machetes, knives, metal rods among others adding that they would be arraigned in court.

He also said that eight officers had been injured in the August 15 and 16 operations with three of the officers sustaining their injuries during the arrest of 15 suspected gang members along the Kisumu-Kericho road.

Also, among those injured are journalists from different media houses who had been deployed to cover the Linda Mwanachi rally in the county.

Chaos threatened to stop the rally with Linda Mwanachi leaders being forced to use alternative means to get to their intended venues.

They later blamed Kaluma and Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga for the chaos accusing them of intolerance.

On August 17, in a press conference Linda Mwanachi leaders and Jubilee deputy party leader Fred Matiang’i and Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata blamed the chaos on President William Ruto saying he was aware of what was happening and did nothing to stop it.