Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Atellah declares bid for Lang'ata seat, cites years of doctors' advocacy

By David Njaaga | Sep. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah. [Courtesy]

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah is taking his advocacy for doctors into elective politics after declaring his bid for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Atellah says his years representing doctors in street protests, negotiations and disputes over their welfare have prepared him to serve residents of the constituency.

“I have spent years standing with doctors on the streets, at negotiation tables and in difficult conversations where the welfare and dignity of our medics were at stake. The fight for doctors taught me something simple: when you are entrusted with the responsibility to serve, you cannot afford to look away,” he said.

The KMPDU leader said he intends to take the same approach to Lang’ata by listening to residents and working with them on local issues.

“That same spirit is what I am bringing home to Lang’ata. The arena may change, but my commitment does not. The people may be different, but the principle remains the same: listen, stand with the people, and get to work,” Atellah observed.

His entry into politics follows years of confrontations with the government over doctors’ pay, salary arrears, promotions, internships and career progression.

In February 2024, Atellah was injured during a doctors’ protest in Nairobi as he led medical interns in demonstrations over delayed internship postings.

Reports at the time said he was struck by a tear gas canister and suffered a head injury.

“We were just moving down in a procession, then the police came and parked in front of us, and immediately, we were about 200 meters away, and the first shot he took hit my head,” Atellah said at the time.

Atellah has now framed his political bid as an extension of his work at the doctors’ union.

“I am not coming to Lang’ata to be another politician. I am coming with the same courage, energy and determination that I have carried into every fight for our doctors,” he said.

“The work continues. This time, it is home.”

Atellah declared his intention to contest the seat in September during a meeting with more than 1,000 young people in Lang’ata.

He outlined an agenda focused on education, healthcare, youth empowerment and protection of informal-sector workspaces.

Education is one of the areas he has placed at the centre of his campaign, including changes to how bursaries are distributed in the constituency.

“Education is a right for every child in Lang’ata,” Atellah said while outlining his proposed approach to bursary distribution.

He also pledged to pursue opportunities for young people and address challenges facing informal-sector workers.

His campaign comes as Lang’ata heads towards an open parliamentary contest after incumbent MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, announced that he will not defend the seat in 2027.

Jalang’o has instead declared his intention to contest the Nairobi Senate seat.

Atellah has not disclosed the political party whose ticket he will seek or indicated which political formation he will join ahead of the election.

His political entry also follows his re-election as KMPDU secretary general in April 2026, when he secured a fresh five-year mandate after emerging unopposed.

KMPDU has identified enforcement of existing collective bargaining agreements, payment of outstanding salary arrears and the welfare of medical practitioners among the priorities for his new term. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Davji Atellah 2027 General Election Lang'ata MP Doctors' Advocacy
.

Latest Stories

Sickle cell warriors call for mandatory screening to curb rising cases in Western
Sickle cell warriors call for mandatory screening to curb rising cases in Western
Health & Science
By Jackline Inyanji
3 hrs ago
When a rabid dog turns: How an attack can unfold and what to do next
Health & Science
By Rogers Otiso
3 hrs ago
Every minute counts: The fight against Postpartum Haemorrhage
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Vote Smuggling Ring: Border voter claims put Kenya's electoral system under scrutiny
By Standard Reporter 3 hrs ago
Vote Smuggling Ring: Border voter claims put Kenya's electoral system under scrutiny
More national schools face MPs over audit queries
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
More national schools face MPs over audit queries
8th DAY: Four years of Kenya's education sector reforms
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
8th DAY: Four years of Kenya's education sector reforms
Every minute counts: The fight against Postpartum Haemorrhage
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
Every minute counts: The fight against Postpartum Haemorrhage
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved