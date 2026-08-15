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Give Sifuna enough money, Ruto tells Uhuru

By Bernard Lusigi and Jackline Inyanji | Aug. 15, 2026
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President William Ruto has intensified his attacks  on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of sponsoring Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Opposition while challenging him to provide adequate financial support to the politicians instead of leaving them to raise money from ordinary Kenyans.

Ruto, who was addressing residents of Bukembe in Bungoma after presiding over the 98th Kenya Music Festival State Concert, claimed Sifuna and other Opposition leaders lacked a clear political agenda and were relying on anti-government rhetoric to mobilise support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The President alleged that Uhuru, whom he described as a billionaire, was funding Sifuna and other young politicians but was not giving them enough money to sustain their political activities.

“Former President Uhuru is a billionaire. He should give the youths he is sponsoring enough money so they stop collecting fuel money from Kenyans. Anahangaisha hawa vijana na hawapati pesa ya kutosha,” Ruto said.

The President appeared to take particular aim at Sifuna, who has emerged as one of the prominent Opposition voices and is positioning himself for the presidency in 2027.

Ruto challenged Kenyans to assess political leaders based on their record and development agenda rather than personality, appearance or political propaganda.

“Have they told you their agenda or is it ‘Ruto must go’ every now and then? Those who are sponsoring them are billionaires. I worked with them but they were unable to do development like universal health coverage, which I have tackled,” he said.

Ruto declared that he would defeat his opponents in the next election, maintaining that they had failed to present Kenyans with a clear alternative policy platform.

“I am telling them I will defeat them. I will still defeat them very early because hawana agenda, mpango, sera hawana,” he said.

The President also sought to draw a contrast between his administration and that of Uhuru, listing projects and reforms he said his government had undertaken since assuming office.

He claimed his administration had achieved what the previous government failed to accomplish, including the revival of the sugar sector, development of roads, improvement of healthcare and construction of the Kanduyi Stadium.

The President further accused the former president of resorting to supporting what he termed a “clueless Opposition” after failing to deliver development during his tenure.

Ruto was in Bungoma to commission the Bukembe-Nzoia-Meji Meru road, where he said Sh3 billion had been allocated for infrastructure development.

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Related Topics

President William Ruto Uhuru Kenyatta Edwin Sifuna Linda Mwananchi
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