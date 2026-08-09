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Sifuna takes Linda Mwananchi campaign to four Kakamega constituencies

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 9, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna among other Linda Mwanainchi leaders at Bishop Hannington Cathedral Church ACK, Mumias. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and his Linda Mwananchi movement will on Sunday intensify their grassroots mobilisation campaign in Kakamega County as political activity gathers pace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The movement has lined up a packed programme that will see its leaders traverse four constituencies in the county, engaging residents in what is seen as an effort to strengthen its grassroots presence in Western Kenya.

The day’s activities will begin with a church service at the ACK Cathedral in Mumias Town, scheduled to run from 8 am to 9.30 am.

The political engagements will kick off at 10 am in Mumias West Constituency, where the Linda Mwananchi team will meet residents in Mumias Town.

The caravan will then proceed to Navakholo Constituency for a public engagement at Navakholo Market at noon before moving to Malava at 2 pm.

The final leg of the tour will take the leaders to Lugari Constituency at 4 pm, with Lumakanda expected to host the movement’s final engagement of the day.

The Kakamega tour is part of an expanding grassroots mobilisation drive by Linda Mwananchi, which is seeking to build a wider political network ahead of the August 2027 elections.

Sunday's programme comes after two days of mobilisation activities in Western Kenya. On Friday, August 7, the movement toured parts of Busia County, making stops in Bumala, Murumba, Butula and Nambale.

On Saturday, the caravan traversed Sabatia, Isulu and Shinyalu before culminating the day with a major rally in Kakamega town. Sifuna was accompanied by a host of political leaders, including Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

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