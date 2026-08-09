Kindiki urges Mt Kenya to reject divisive politics

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a church service at Gaichanjiru Catholic Church in Kandara, Murang’a County, on August 9, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged the Mt Kenya region to remain united despite growing political differences ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The DP warn that electoral competition should not destroy the community’s social bonds or undermine national peace.

Speaking at Gaichanjiru Catholic Church in Kandara, Murang’a County, on Sunday, Kindiki said political contests were temporary while communities and the country would remain long after elections.

He called on residents to tolerate differing political opinions and assess leaders based on their performance rather than political rhetoric, insults or ethnic mobilisation.

“I humbly appeal to you that we should be people who tolerate one another. Even if we have small political differences here at home, we should not use those differences to disrupt the peace of our community and the peace of the nation,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President cautioned against violence, destruction of property and political insults, saying disagreements over leadership should not turn neighbours and relatives against each other.

“There is no need to throw bad words at each other, throw stones, or burn our businesses. We are all brothers and sisters. Let us stay united. If it is competition, let us compete according to the work of the leader,” he said.

Kindiki argued that voters should judge political leaders by their records and achievements, giving competing politicians an opportunity to demonstrate what they have delivered.

“I will give my record, and my colleagues should give their records, what they achieved. Whoever wins becomes our leader. Whoever does not win should wait. He is also a leader, and tomorrow God will give him an opportunity,” he said.

He noted that Mt Kenya has historically supported different leaders while maintaining its social and economic ties, citing former presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta as examples of leaders who enjoyed strong backing from the region.

The DP’s appeal comes amid intense political debate over Mt Kenya’s direction ahead of the 2027 polls.

The region remains a crucial electoral bloc, with leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua seeking to consolidate support for an alternative political formation, while Kenya Kwanza leaders are campaigning to retain the region’s support for President William Ruto.

The divisions have also triggered a wider debate over whether Mt Kenya should continue voting as a political bloc or allow residents to make independent choices based on individual preferences and leaders’ performance.

Kindiki, further reaffirmed his loyalty to the Kenya Kwanza administration and rejected suggestions that he could leave the government.

“I have said I cannot leave this government. I cannot, I cannot. Because this is our government,” he declared.

He defended the administration’s development agenda, citing markets, housing and the issuance of title deeds as areas where the government was delivering for citizens.

The DP said Mt Kenya should therefore focus on development while preserving peace, insisting that political contests must never be allowed to destroy relationships that will outlast the 2027 election.

“Politics is a competition for leadership. It is temporary. When it passes, we will remain one community. We will remain one nation,” Kindiki said.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege backed Kindiki’s call for unity, saying political differences should not be used to fracture the region.

“We will not divide the mountain. It will remain one. I assure you that the mountain is one. Do not be told by some people that one part of the mountain does not support you. You are one of us,” Chege said.

She also opposed attempts to force residents to support particular political leaders, urging voters to make independent decisions when the election arrives.

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira, however, introduced a succession dimension to the debate, calling on Mt Kenya residents to support Kindiki and position him for a future presidential bid.

“As Mt Kenya region, we have always supported each other. Let us support our Deputy President. In 2032, we will rally behind him for the top seat,” Wachira said.