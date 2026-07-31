Ol Kalou and the Road to 2027 General Election

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Hundreds of voters form long queues outside Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station as they wait patiently to cast their ballots during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

As the country shifts its attention towards the 2027 General Election, the events surrounding the Ol Kalou by-election present an opportunity to reflect on whether our electoral systems, political actors and public institutions are adequately prepared to safeguard the constitutional values that underpin our democracy.

The significance of the Ol Kalou by-election extends beyond the boundaries of Nyandarua County. It serves as an early indicator of Kenya's preparedness for the 2027 General Election.

Of growing concern is the apparent resurgence of organised groups that disrupt political activities, intimidate opponents or create an atmosphere of fear during electioneering periods. Such acts, whether perpetrated by politically affiliated groups, criminal gangs or opportunistic individuals, threaten not only the integrity of elections but also the rule of law. Violence and intimidation have no legitimate place in a constitutional democracy.

The National Crime Research Centre has previously documented the growth of organised criminal groups across several counties, highlighting how unemployment, economic hardship, social exclusion and political manipulation create fertile ground for their expansion. These findings underscore the need to treat electoral violence not merely as a security challenge but as a governance issue requiring long-term, preventive interventions.

Young people often find themselves at the centre of election-related unrest. Yet they should not be viewed simply as perpetrators of political violence. Many are victims of economic vulnerability, unemployment and manipulation by individuals seeking short-term political advantage.

Kenya's youth constitute one of the country's greatest national assets. They deserve opportunities for meaningful civic participation, decent employment and leadership development rather than exploitation as instruments of political confrontation.

Security agencies likewise play a pivotal role in preserving electoral integrity. Their constitutional duty is to protect every citizen equally, irrespective of political affiliation. Professionalism, restraint and impartial enforcement of the law are essential in preventing isolated incidents from escalating into broader security challenges.

Public confidence in elections depends not only on credible electoral management but also on confidence that security institutions operate fairly and independently.

The media and digital platforms present both opportunities and risks. Technology has transformed political communication by enabling greater citizen engagement and faster dissemination of information.

However, it has also accelerated the spread of misinformation, manipulated content, hate speech and inflammatory rhetoric capable of heightening political tensions. Political leaders, media practitioners, technology companies and citizens all share a collective responsibility to promote factual discourse and reject communication that undermines peaceful democratic participation.

The credibility of the 2027 General Election will not be determined solely by events on polling day. It will be shaped by every decision taken between now and then, every by-election conducted professionally, every electoral dispute resolved fairly, every allegation investigated impartially, every act of political violence prevented and every citizen reassured that constitutional institutions remain stronger than partisan interests.

Kenya has made significant democratic progress over the past three decades. The promulgation of the 2010 Constitution strengthened institutions, expanded political rights and established important safeguards for electoral justice. While challenges remain, these gains should never be taken for granted. Democratic resilience requires continuous investment in institutional integrity, civic responsibility and constitutional fidelity.

Ultimately, electoral integrity is a shared national responsibility. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must discharge its mandate with unwavering independence and professionalism.

Political parties must compete responsibly and place national cohesion above partisan interests. Security agencies must remain impartial guardians of public order. Civil society, faith-based organisations, the media and ordinary citizens must continue to hold institutions accountable while promoting peaceful democratic participation.

The road to 2027 does not begin on election day. It begins with every decision, every institution and every citizen who chooses to uphold the Constitution today.

The lessons drawn from Ol Kalou should, therefore, not divide the nation along political lines but unite us around a common commitment to credible elections, peaceful competition and accountable governance. Kenya's democratic future will ultimately be defined not by the intensity of our political contests, but by the integrity with which we choose to conduct them.

The writer is a Governance and Public Policy Analyst