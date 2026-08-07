Stop threatening us with election postponement, Kalonzo tells IEBC

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Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has warned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against threats to postpone the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 7, Kalonzo questioned the legal basis for remarks made by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, urging him to adhere to the Constitution and the Elections Act strictly.

On Monday, August 3, Ethekon hinted at the possibility of postponing the 2027 General Election, warning that Kenya cannot conduct credible elections in an environment marked by hate speech, political intolerance and ethnic incitement.

"I would like to state clearly that IEBC cannot hold elections in a toxic environment. IEBC cannot hold elections in an environment that's full of incitement, division, violence, chaos and anarchy," Ethekon said.

However, Kalonzo faulted him, saying that the IEBC chairperson should confine himself to the law, arguing that repeated remarks about postponing elections are unnecessary and risk causing anxiety among Kenyans.

"I ask Ethekon plainly: what does the law actually say?" Kalonzo posed.

According to the Wiper leader, Section 55B of the Elections Act only permits the IEBC to postpone an election in a constituency, county or ward under specific circumstances.

Adding that, under the law, an election may only be postponed where there is a serious breach or threat of breach of peace, a natural disaster or emergency that makes it impossible to conduct the poll, or electoral malpractice of such a nature and gravity that a free and fair election cannot proceed.

"Nowhere does the law hand any Chairperson a blank cheque to threaten an entire nation with postponement because the political temperature makes him uncomfortable," he said.

Kalonzo urged the IEBC to remain independent and faithfully discharge its constitutional mandate.

"If he cannot summon the spine to enforce the law as it is written, he should step aside for someone who can. Kenya does not need an electoral commission that flinches. It needs one that counts," Kalonzo said.

This is not the first time Ethekon is making such remarks. During the recent Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, he threatened to postpone the elections citing violence witnessed during the campaign period.