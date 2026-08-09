Mudavadi: Winning presidency is not a walk in the park

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi speaking in Butula, Busia County, where he met United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots leaders on August 9, 2026. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned opposition leaders seeking to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election that political rallies and slogans alone will not deliver the presidency.

Speaking in Butula Constituency, Busia County, where he met United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots leaders on Sunday, Mudavadi said presidential contenders must demonstrate credible policies, a clear national agenda and a track record capable of convincing voters.

“People are busy dancing on top of podiums and engaging in sloganeering thinking that reflects winning the presidency. It takes more; it calls for well-crafted policies, an agenda and benchmarking on one’s track record to convince the voters to elect you,” he said.

Mudavadi appeared to target opposition leaders who have intensified political activities across Western Kenya, saying frequent tours of counties should not be mistaken for evidence of electoral support.

“The team that is busy moving from one county to another – today they are seen dancing in Busia, tomorrow they are busy in Kakamega, the following day you meet them in Trans Nzoia, thinking they have won the presidency. I want to tell them they are only practising to keep fit,” he said.

He argued that the 2027 contest would be determined by national numbers rather than popularity in a handful of regions.

Mudavadi cited Article 138 of the Constitution, which provides that a presidential candidate must secure more than half of all votes cast and at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in more than half of Kenya’s 47 counties.

Mudavadi said the emerging cooperation between UDA and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) under the Broad-Based Government could give Ruto a strong advantage in the next election.

He disclosed that President Ruto was expected to chair a joint UDA-ODM parliamentary meeting in Naivasha to discuss a roadmap for the country ahead of and after the 2027 elections.

“We are convening as broad-based leadership both in the executive and in the two houses of parliament. Our governors will also be part of this crucial meeting,” Mudavadi said.

He said the meeting would, among other issues, seek to harmonise the two sides’ policy platforms.

“Our main agenda among others is to harmonise our manifestos, which borrowed a lot from each other pre-2022 elections. We want to plan ahead and focus on the future of our nation,” he added.

Mudavadi also challenged the opposition to consider the 2022 presidential election figures, arguing that the combined political strength of Ruto and former opposition leader Raila Odinga under the Broad-Based arrangement could significantly alter the 2027 contest.

“Take Ruto’s 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes and Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes (48.85 per cent), then look at the current broad-based arrangement,” he said, arguing that even a significant reduction in the combined numbers would still leave the government side with an advantage.

He further urged young people in Busia to register as voters and support Ruto’s bid for a second term, calling for what he described as a “petition-free” victory.

“When we talk of two-term, let us also emphasise on a petition-free win for President Ruto. Raundi hii ni two term bila petition, two term bila petition,” Mudavadi said.

Beyond politics, Mudavadi defended the government’s development record, citing the recruitment of more than 76,000 teachers, affordable housing, health-sector reforms, roads and markets.

He also highlighted infrastructure projects expected to benefit Western Kenya, including the planned extension of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road towards Malaba and the proposed expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha through Narok and Kisumu towards the Uganda border.

Mudavadi said improved transport infrastructure and removal of barriers to cross-border trade would boost economic activity in Busia and other border counties.

“Our people in the border counties, including Busia must benefit from these arrangements, and we need to always remember that Uganda is our biggest trading partner within the East African Region,” he said.