Matiang'i urges unity, respect ahead of 2027 elections

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Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiang’i has urged Kenyans to maintain peace and mutual respect, warning against rising political temperatures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Kipeto, Kajiado West, Matiang’i said political temperatures were already rising as the country approaches the elections.

He called on leaders to be mindful of their utterances to safeguard peace and stability in the country.

"I appeal to my fellow leaders to be wary of what they say; the electorate will judge us by our utterances. Let's avoid burning this country with our tongue," said Matiangi.

He also expressed concern over the security situation in some areas, calling for cooperation between the police, administrators and members of the public in the fight against crime.

Matiang’i further urged leaders to focus on the real challenges facing Kenyans instead of resorting to force as a means of addressing problems.

His sentiments were echoed by some of the leaders who attended the event, who stressed the importance of unity, peace and respect as the country heads towards the 2027 elections.

Matiangi, who is the Jubilee Party presidential hopeful, said Jubilee Party nominations will be free and fair.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary said Kenyans will have a chance to nominate candidates without interference from the party.

"As we approach the General Elections, we want to assure our members that party nominations shall be done fairly, no sacred cow" said Matiangi.

He urged local residents to foster peace within the community and demanded strict state intervention to protect minors.