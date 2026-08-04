Caleb Amisi: Kenyans want economic change, not legacy leaders to fight Ruto

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Saboti MP Caleb Amisi speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday August 4, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has warned opposition leaders seeking to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election against recycling what he termed as "legacy politicians," saying Kenyans are demanding a new political order centered on economic liberation rather than familiar political faces.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has cautioned opposition leaders against fielding "legacy politicians" to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, saying Kenyans want economic change rather than familiar names.

Speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, Amisi said there was growing consensus that Ruto would lose power, but argued the more urgent question was who would replace him.

"There is no doubt that Ruto will go home. The discussion now is who will replace him," said Amisi.

The Orange Democratic Movement legislator warned the Linda Mwananchi movement and other opposition formations against forming coalitions around leaders who served in past governments without delivering reform.

"It is only a stupid person who does the same thing the same way and expects different results," he said.

Amisi described the current period as the "fourth liberation," an era he said was defined by economic recovery, a lower cost of living, anti-corruption efforts and debt reduction rather than constitutional reform.

"The call of our generation is economic recovery. The Finance Bill protests were about the economy, not independence or a new Constitution. Kenya needs an economic renaissance," he said.

He criticised opposition leaders for focusing on removing Ruto without setting out a governance agenda.

"The biggest agenda we've heard from them is that Ruto must go. But removing Ruto alone is not enough. Kenyans deserve to know what comes next," Amisi noted.

He said politicians from previous administrations should support younger leaders rather than pursue presidential bids themselves.

"The leader of the movement must look like the movement. Those who participated in the first, second and third liberation should allow this generation to carry the fourth liberation," he said.

Amisi named Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as a leader capable of inspiring young voters, while warning that Gen Z anger would target any leader, new or old, who failed to deliver.

"The Gen Z volcano is still active. It can erupt on anyone who assumes people will support them without delivering. Even after Ruto leaves, whoever takes over must know the expectations are very high," he explained.

He also dismissed ethnic-based mobilisation as a tactic of weak leadership.

"When you hear someone hiding behind a tribe, just know you are looking at a weak leader. Tribalism is a game played by weak leaders," Amisi stated.

The MP said Kenyans should not assume established politicians were the only option in 2027.

"People should not think Kenyans are devoid of options. Someone can still emerge and rally the country because sovereign power belongs to the people," he said.