Linda Mwananchi raises Sh3m in a day through small public donations

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and digital strategist Pauline Njoroge during a past Linda Mwananchi rally. [Linda Mwananchi, X]

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has raised more than Sh3 million in a single day, underlining the growing momentum behind its grassroots fundraising model, which relies on small public donations rather than wealthy financiers.

Figures released by the movement on Friday showed that it collected Sh3,000,617.28 on July 31, the highest single-day amount announced so far through its ongoing nationwide fundraising campaign.

The amount was published in a graphic shared across the movement's social media platforms, where supporters were thanked for their continued financial backing.

"Small acts, big impact, real change. Every contribution counts. Asanteni sana!" the movement said in the post.

It further credited the day's success to its Friday Sh100 Challenge, an initiative encouraging supporters to donate at least Sh100 through the movement's paybill number.

"Thank you, Kenyans! Your generosity, belief, and commitment are driving this movement forward. Together, we are building a united, strong, and prosperous Kenya," the statement added.

The latest collections add to a series of fundraising drives that have become a central feature of the movement's political mobilisation strategy.

Last weekend, the Linda Mwananchi tour of Western Kenya doubled as a fundraising campaign, with supporters contributing Sh1,629,662 through cash and mobile money donations during rallies held across Bungoma, Kitale, and Kamukuywa.

Residents lined the roadsides to greet Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's convoy, with many making spontaneous contributions ranging from Sh20 coins and Sh50 notes to larger donations through M-Pesa.

Speaking during the tour, Sifuna defended the movement's decision to rely on ordinary Kenyans for funding, arguing that leaders financed by wealthy individuals often become indebted to their sponsors after assuming office.

"They say you cannot become President without money, but I would rather receive Sh10 from many Kenyans than Sh10 million from one individual," Sifuna told supporters.

He maintained that political movements funded by citizens remain more accountable to the public than those bankrolled by a handful of influential financiers.

According to figures released by the movement, Bungoma recorded the highest contributions, with 13,528 supporters sending Sh914,473 through M-Pesa. Kitale followed with Sh692,124 raised from 9,952 mobile money transactions, while Kamukuywa contributed Sh23,065 in cash.

The movement described the Western Kenya collections as evidence of expanding grassroots support and thanked residents who attended the rallies and voluntarily contributed to its activities.

Sifuna said the Linda Mwananchi paybill continues to receive daily contributions from Kenyans across the country, insisting that every donation, regardless of its size, helps sustain the movement.

"I thank every Kenyan who has contributed, even those who have sent only Sh10. Every contribution strengthens this movement," he said.

He reiterated that the movement intends to continue financing its activities through public donations, saying political leadership should answer to citizens rather than wealthy benefactors.