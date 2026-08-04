Kaguchia's arrest stirs fresh war on political speech, selective justice

Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia at a past event. [File,Standard]

The hunting down of Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia by hooded DCI officers and eventual arrest in a hardcore criminal version yesterday has stirred a political storm and ignited debate on whether the country's criminal justice system is applying the law equally to politicians accused of making inflammatory remarks.

As the MP was bundled into a DCI vehicle whose escort team sped to the DCI headquarters before a quick retreat to Kamukunji Police Station, where he was held for hours before recording a statement, political leaders and supporters from his constituency led the condemnation, accusing the government of employing double standards and selective justice.