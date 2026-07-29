Axe falls on Sifuna, Osotsi in key Senate Committees shake-up

Linda Mwananchi team led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a rally in Trans Nzoia County on July 25, 2026. [Linda Mwananchi, X]

The reconstitution of Senate Committees by the broad-based government is likely to weaken parliamentary oversight by creating a more compliant legislative environment, eroding checks and balances and reducing aggressive scrutiny of public expenditures.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi who are senior members of the Linda Mwananchi team have been moved from their powerful Senate committee positions in what signals the broad-based government seeking to reward loyal members.