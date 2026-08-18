State silent as political violence casts shadow over road to 2027

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has accused President William Ruto and his administration of using violence as a political tool. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

A trail of destruction has been witnessed in various political rallies, the clearest indication yet that the political heat is on an all-time high, despite the general election being over 300 days away.

Concerns are also emerging over the status of constitutional freedoms as more cases of disrupting political rallies continue to be reported, even as Kenyans continue to condemn political violence, saying it is unacceptable in modern-day Kenya.