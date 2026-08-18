How journalists escaped attack, death in Homa Bay

Journalists who travelled with the Linda Mwananchi faction's tour of Homa Bay County on Sunday, August 16, have described scenes of sustained terror, running battles and narrow escapes from armed gangs who besieged the convoy and left journalists nursing injuries.
Multiple journalists reported assaults, robberies and injuries throughout the day, as they covered the convoy led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other Linda Mwananchi figures.
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