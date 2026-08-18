Selective justice? Fury grows over police inaction on Kaluma's incendiary remarks

A vehicle which had been torched in Homa Bay town. Six vehicles were burnt during Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay town while property worth millions of shillings were destroyed. [James Omoro, Standard]

Three days after he made remarks bordering on incitement to political violence, MP Peter Opondo Kaluma is still a free man and remains unapologetic about his inflammatory utterances that fueled anarchy in Homa Bay County when the Linda Mwananchi brigade took their campaign there.

The inaction by relevant authorities to take action against the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has left furious Kenyans wondering whether he is above the law.